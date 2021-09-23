Cutler Business Beat: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces

When it comes to running a business there are many different facets to manage. That’s why Cutler Law Firm is committed to helping those businesses through every step of the process. In today’s Cutler Business Beat we’re talking talking to an organization that is there to helping businesses with diversity, equity and inclusion. We’re getting to know Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces.

From the beginning, Pathways’ goal has been to provide education and awareness, to inspire commitment to workplace practices that invest in all employees – for better business and better community. If you’d like to know more, you can find them online at pathways D-E-I dot org. You can also like their page on Facebook and find out more about upcoming events. Their page can be found on Facebook by searching at pathways SF. They’re also available by phone at 605-351-0794.



Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.