Cutler Business Beat: Oh My Cupcakes! & Sweet Cream Candle Company

It might sound counter-intuitive to start a budding business in the middle of a recession– or a pandemic for that matter. Yet that is the back story for a popular cupcake business in Sioux Falls which first put down roots in the middle of The Great Recession. Yet, as you will hear in today’s Cutler Business Beat, Melissa Johnson didn’t let the recession in 2009 stop her from setting up a gourmet cupcake shop then. And she isn’t about to let a worldwide pandemic stop her from building yet another successful business now.

Oh My Cupcakes! features gourmet cupcakes at two locations in Sioux Falls at 5015 South Western Avenue and at 3326 East 10th Street. You can also order online for local delivery and nationwide shipping.

You can also find Sweet Cream Candle Company candles at Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls or order online at SweetCreamCandleCo.com.

Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.