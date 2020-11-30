Cutler Business Beat: Move to Heal South Dakota

It is often through our own experiences that we find ways to serve those around us. That’s what happened to Sydney Bartunek as she walked alongside her own father’s health issues and discovered how much *movement made a difference to her own health and well-being. Now she is bringing that help to everyone through her organization, Move to Heal South Dakota, and as we head into Giving Tuesday tomorrow, today’s Cutler Business Beat is focusing in on some ways you can be part of her movement.

Here is a list of organizations participating in Move to Heal classes for Giving Tuesday. Check them out!

Augustana Dance Team

Balleraena Dance Studio

Barre 3 Sioux Falls

Form Fitness

LiRa Dance Theatre Company

Midwest Dance Center

Yoga with Kat and Company

Move To Heal South Dakota is a nonprofit organization that brings therapeutic dance and yoga sessions to healthcare and community settings. You can join the movement by making as donation on their website at movetohealSouthDakota.org. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter under @ Move To Health SD.

