Cutler Business Beat: Little Tykes University

Current research shows the early years are the most sensitive for children’s brain development. That’s because over 90-percent of brain growth happens before kids turn six. The people who help care for your child are also the people who can help shape your child’s mind and can give kids a good start to success in school, and in life. That’s why IAshley Thompson was so pleased to be sitting down for this week’s Cutler Business Beat with Corri Poore, the owner of Little Tykes University in Sioux Falls. He says not only is a child’s brain development and growth important to the parents he serves, it’s also important to him.

They like to start each day with an elbow bump and a hug at Little Tykes University. You’ll find the tykes, the tunes and the toys at 720 South Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls. They open at 7:15 in the morning and you can find lots more information on their website at LittleTykesUniversity.com.

