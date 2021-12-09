Cutler Business Beat: Katie Grevlos Fitness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A man accused of bringing a deadly combination of drugs into Sioux Falls is wanted in two other states.

Santavion Metcalf is one of three men arrested in a fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone bust in the southern part of the city. He's just 20-years-old, but already has a significant criminal history.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was suspended, so he did not have to serve time as long as he stayed out of trouble.