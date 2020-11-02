Cutler Business Beat: Highlighting local businesses and entrepreneurs

There is no doubt that small businesses make up the backbone of any community. KELOLAND is no exception. As a full-service law firm in Sioux Falls, Cutler Law Firm strives to put a focus on personal interactions and prompt legal solutions that support both businesses and individuals in our community. That’s why each week we’re bringing you “Cutler Business Beat.” It’s a weekly opportunity for you to hear some inspiring stories while getting to know local businesses and entrepreneurs.



Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor of 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.