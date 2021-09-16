One silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic has been businesses that pop up out of necessity when forced to find new ways to work within an industry. That is exactly the case for today’s Cutler Business Beat. Headlights Theater is a music and movement compilation that popped up from a need to find a way to perform in a distanced situation. That’s where there pop-up concerts in the glow of the headlights of attendees in cars was born.

Headlights Theater strives to bring the infectious energy of live music and dance performances in a safe and accessible manner. They are located in Sioux Falls, with pop-up and drive-in performances during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Be sure and check out their website at headlightstheater.info and follow them on instagram. Their handle is at headlights underscore theater. Remember, a key part of the experience is in not knowing and trusting the process of finding out their secret location.



