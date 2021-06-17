Fomeno’s mission is to help solve the environmental problem of consumption and waste in the fashion industry. They are working to build a community of thrift and vintage shops, fashion influencers, and shoppers who want to take action through the clothes they wear every day. You can sign up to be among the first to download the app by registering online at thriftfomeno.com or by calling 605-519-0168.
Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.
Cutler Business Beat: Fomeno
Fomeno’s mission is to help solve the environmental problem of consumption and waste in the fashion industry. They are working to build a community of thrift and vintage shops, fashion influencers, and shoppers who want to take action through the clothes they wear every day. You can sign up to be among the first to download the app by registering online at thriftfomeno.com or by calling 605-519-0168.