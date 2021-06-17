Cutler Business Beat: Fomeno

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- KELOLAND Media Group staff members dedicated more than 155 hours to giving back to our communities as part of Founder's Day on Thursday.

Dozens of employees volunteered with different service projects at a handful of organizations, including Feeding South Dakota, Active Generations Meals on Wheels, Lifescape and the St. Francis House. We also collected donated items outside the studio to create menstrual hygiene and child trauma kits to be distributed to Children's Inn, Women's Day of Service and East River Legal Services.