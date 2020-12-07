Cutler Business Beat: CellOnly

Quick! Take a good look at your cell phone. Chances are it’s within easy reach right now. In fact, it’s probably never far from your side. That’s because we’ve all come to depend on these palm-sized means of communication to keep us in touch and on track with the world around us. Mobile phones have become so much a part of our lives that it’s easy to take them for granted. That is until they aren’t working the way we need them to. In today’s Cutler Business Beat, we sit down with Rory Kelly, the CEO and owner of CellOnly, and Anna Heeney, his Director of Operations, they’ve built a business focused on helping you decide which device is best for you and they keep it working smoothly.

CellOnly is built on a commitment to exceptional customer service. Locally owned and operated, CellOnly brings you the nationwide power and dependability of Verizon’s top-rated service along with the comfort of working with friendly professionals close to home. They have four locations in South Dakota: 2 in Sioux Falls and one each in Pierre and Watertown. You can find out more on their website at cellonly.com.

Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605- 335-4950 to schedule a consultation.