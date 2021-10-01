If you’re a child of the 80’s or the 90’s, you probably remember the low-fat foods and insane cardio craze. The real challenge wasn’t so much the workout–okay, it was– but it was also trying to find a way to burn all that time you needed to spend on a treadmill, elliptical or stair climber in order to reach our calorie goal.
Emily Carlson is the CEO & Coach at EJfitness. She’s got a few exercises in mind that will help us to burn calories without spending more hours on a machine than you’d like.
Burn calories without the cardio
If you’re a child of the 80’s or the 90’s, you probably remember the low-fat foods and insane cardio craze. The real challenge wasn’t so much the workout–okay, it was– but it was also trying to find a way to burn all that time you needed to spend on a treadmill, elliptical or stair climber in order to reach our calorie goal.