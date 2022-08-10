Starting a new job isn’t always easy, from having to learn company culture to getting your bearings when it comes to daily tasks. Add in a pandemic and things become even more complicated. Natalie Eisenberg is the CEO of Click Rain and Lemonly. and Katie Sterner is an Art Director at Farmers Business Network. A position she started remotely. They stopped by to explain how you can build trust in a new position for both the employer and the employee.

Behind the scenes on set with Natalie Eisenberg, Katie Sterner and Brittany Kaye