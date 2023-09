Quick, what’s your favorite team building activity? Is it a pizza party or treats on your birthday?



Or maybe is it coming together as an office-team to head out into your community to make it a better place.



Jo Hausman is a business owner, teacher, consultant, and business strategist with more than 25 years of experience.



Jo joined us once again to guide us through our office lives. Specifically, how volunteering can bring you and your team together.