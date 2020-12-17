We’re getting into crunch time for those last-minute gift runs. Many people are already transitioning their “gift time” from shopping to wrapping all those trinkets and bobbles they purchased for their loved ones. Only some people have a tough time creating that perfect bow that adds a touch of class and charm to any gift.
Thankfully, one guest stopped by to help by showing us how to craft a bow that looks so good it can be hung as a decoration. Flower artisan and ribbon expert, Monica Pugh joined us to show us how to build the perfect bow to put on your next Christmas gift.
Building a better bow
