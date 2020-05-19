Build your glutes with this 6 minute buns workout

Jill Erickson is the head coach with Orange-Theory Fitness in Sioux Falls. She’s here to lead us through a 6 minute workout that will target your glutes and inspire you to get moving at home.

DIRECTIONS: Do each move in order for 45 seconds, resting 15 seconds between moves. (For exercises you’ll need to repeat on each side, do all 45 seconds on one side, then rest and repeat on the other side.) At the end of the circuit, rest for 60 seconds. Do the entire circuit 1–2 times.

Lateral Band Walk:

Place the band around your ankles. Stand in a quarter-squat position (a shallow squat), with your feet about hip-width apart, and your hands at your chest or on your hips. Take a step to the right with your right foot, so that your feet are wider than hip width. Follow with your left foot so that your feet are hip-width apart again. Take three steps to the right, and then three back to the left. That’s 1 rep.

Standing Glute Kickback (RIGHT THEN LEFT)

Loop a mini band around your ankles and stand with your feet hip-width apart and your core engaged. With your hands at your chest or on your hips, shift all your weight into your left leg and place your right toes on the floor about an inch diagonally behind your left heel, so there is tension in the band. Squeeze your core and tuck your pelvis under as you kick your right leg back about 6 inches. Keep your knee straight. Return your right foot to tap the floor, keeping tension in the band, for 1 rep. Complete all your reps, then repeat on the other side.

Squat to Lateral Leg Lift

Loop a mini band just above your knees around your thighs. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with your hands at your chest or on your hips. Bend your knees and send your hips back to lower into a squat. Stand up and lift your right leg out to the right side, keeping your knee straight. Return your right leg to the floor. Squat again. This time when you stand up, lift your left leg to the left side, keeping your knee straight. Return your left leg to floor and immediately squat again. That’s 1 rep. Continue to squat and alternate sides to complete your reps.

Fire Hydrant (RIGHT THEN LEFT)

Loop a mini band just above your knees. Start in an all-fours position with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Without shifting your hips, lift your left knee out to the side. Keep your core engaged so your body does not rotate open with your knee lift. Slowly return to your starting position for 1 rep. Do all your reps on one side, then switch to the other side.