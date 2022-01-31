Achieving your dreams really boils down to one thing: Planning. When it comes to organizing your day-to-day routine, there is no better system than the classic to-do list. From basic chores, to putting time in for work commitments, the to do list is a master at keeping folks on task, but is your to do list the best it could be? Jo Hausman stopped by to give us a few tips on how we can build a better to do list, and keep on planning. After all, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.