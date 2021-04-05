Grocery shopping is one of the most polarizing errands. Some people adore heading to the store, while others want to avoid it all costs. Regardless of which camp you fall in, are you taking full advantage and making healthy choices while grocery shopping?
Melissa Eich is a registered nurse and nutrition coach. She joins us today to help us all build a better grocery list, so we can all lead happier, healthier lives.
Build a better grocery list
Grocery shopping is one of the most polarizing errands. Some people adore heading to the store, while others want to avoid it all costs. Regardless of which camp you fall in, are you taking full advantage and making healthy choices while grocery shopping?