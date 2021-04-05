Build a better grocery list

Over the past year, the pandemic and how we deal with it has changed from day-to-day. That constant onslaught of change can make it tough to keep things straight. Yet, we are learning more about the virus than ever.

Patricia Tille is a biomedical health scientist and the chair of the Microbiology Advisory Committee of the International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science, which is a non-governmental affiliate of the World Health Organization.

She joins us today to help us breakdown what we have learned about this virus over the past year and what that might mean for future viruses.