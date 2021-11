DENVER, Colo. (USD) – The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team fought hard but ultimately fell in penalty kicks to Denver 4-2 Thursday afternoon in the Summit League Semifinals at the Denver Soccer Stadium.

South Dakota finishes the season with a Division I record 10 wins in a season and will graduate six seniors. Denver moves on to face the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in the conference championship.