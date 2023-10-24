Getting dressed in the morning can be challenging. Especially if you know that you’ll be seen by a ton of people.



It’s crucial to remember accessorizing isn’t just an afterthought—it’s an art form! It’s a way to take any outfit from plain to perfect.



Sheila Anderson is an image consultant and owner of “Image Power Play” in Sioux Falls. She stopped by to share the top tips on accessorizing and introduce you to unique methods to elevate your style.



With everything from remembering less is more, unexpected accessories, a tip or two to make your outfit look more expensive, and even an alphabet of accessories.