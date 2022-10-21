From 1965 to 1996, housewives across America rushed to pick up the entertainment section of their local newspaper to read what syndicated columnist and humorist, Erma Bombeck had to say about living the “domestic life.” The days of picking up the local newspaper from your doorstep may be gone, but as Nancy Tapken with the Broad Cast Theatre knows, Erma Bombeck’s humor lives on and will be featured on stage this weekend. We sat down with Nancy to find out more about the Broad Cast Theatre and got a sneak peek of this weekend’s production.

Upcoming performance details