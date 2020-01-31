Brittany’s delicious and guilt free protein ice cream recipe

Protein Ice Cream Ingredients:

1 scoop protein powder (I use PEScience Select Protein in the flavor chocolate frosted cupcake)

260ml of Almond Milk (I use the 30 calorie unsweetened vanilla kind)

6g cinnamon

2-3g xanthan gum (You can get this at your local grocery store)

3-5g stevia

216g of ice

Directions: Start by putting the ice into the blender, add almond milk and then the rest of your ingredients. Blend until it makes the smooth ice cream consistency. Depending on the brand of your protein powder you may need to add more or less almond milk if it’s too thick or too thin.