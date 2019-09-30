Brittany Kaye

Hometown:

Hager City, WI

Where did you go to college and what was your major?

I attended Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN where I majored in Mass Media.

What is your favorite season and why?

Summfall. You know, summer and fall. I like both. I like the activities that take place in the summer, like boating, but then I love the fall because everything is so pretty when the leaves are changing and the weather is perfect. Not too hot and not too cold.

What is something on your bucket list? Skydiving.

Where is someplace you would like to travel and why?

Thailand because I really want to ride a wild elephant.

What is your favorite movie quote?

“You ought to spend a little more time trying to make something of yourself and less time trying to impress people.” -The Breakfast Club

Are you a cat or dog person?

Dog. I am definitely a dog person.

What is your favorite thing about living in KELOLAND?

The people. The new experiences. Everyone is so welcoming. The people here have made my transition to Sioux Falls much easier.

If you could interview any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Rebel Wilson. She is my spirit animal.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I’ve wanted to be in broadcasting since the age of 5, but I also would’ve liked my modeling and acting career to last a little longer than two years. Thanks braces!



What’s one of the scariest things to happen to you?

That’s a tough one. Probably when I got my hand stuck in a treadmill. Getting all your skin ripped off isn’t the most pleasant site. That ended all chances for me to be a hand model.