Yesterday, we headed to Garretson Sportsmen’s Club to get gun ready and go over hunter safety to get ready for the deer hunting season. Now that Brittany’s gun is sighted, she’s ready to hunt and experience the real deal for the first time in South Dakota. Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, took us out to Baltic to enjoy the outdoors and put her skills to the test.

Brittany Kaye’s Deer

The purpose of The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is to provide hands-on experiences in hunting, fishing, outdoor skills, and conservation science. Free educational classes for youth, adults and families are held throughout the year. The Hunt Safe course is available online and can be completed at any time. To find other educational programs, in addition to general hunting guidance, simply check out their website at gfp.sd.gov.