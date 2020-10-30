Brittany and Ashley watch ‘The Exorcist’ for the first time, alone, at West Mall 7

Last week, we asked you, the viewer, to pick one of four classic horror films for Brittany and me to watch–alone, in the dark, at the West Mall 7 Theatres. Just to remind you of the film choices you had to choose from. Poltergeist received 3% of the viewer vote, coming in at #4. The Shining received 19% of our viewers votes at the third choice. The Grudge narrowly beat out The Shining with 21% of viewer’s votes at number 2. And the winner was The Exorcist with 57% of the vote. We should remind you that neither Ashley nor Brittany was alive when this movie was first released in 1973. But really? How scary could a movie from the seventies be?

It’s probably a good thing that no one was in the theater with us because they probably wouldn’t have been able to hear the movie over our screams.

Lucky for you, there is nothing nearly as scary as “The Exorcist” showing this weekend at the West Mall 7 Theatres. They do have two Halloween movies Hocus Pocus and the horror film, “The Empty Man” on the lineup. You’ll find them, along with other much less scary films, at 2101 West 41st Street.



You can order tickets for reserved seating on their website at westmall7.com. Just a reminder that you will be asked to wear a face mask in the common areas of the theater, but not inside each auditorium where seats are socially-distanced.