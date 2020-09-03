Brittany and Ashley try line dancing

You’ve heard Brittany talk about her love for dancing many times on the show and you’ve also heard her talk about my love for country music. So why not put the two together and try out a line dancing class? And Ashley is always up for learning something new and busting a move, too! So, Brittany and Ashley stopped by Active Generations where they learned all about line dancing and scooted there boots a bit, too. However, while they learned how much fun line dancing can be, they also learned that it’s more of a workout than we thought!
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!