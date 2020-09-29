Brittany and Ashley try axe throwing

Downtown Sioux Falls Gift Box Giveaway continues as small businesses in the area gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year. There are only two more days to get entered to win the second gift box being given away and the theme this time is Fun and Games. Ashley and Brittany got a chance to have a little fun as they tried their hand at one of the prizes being featured in the second gift box giveaway–Axe Throwing at Escape 605. How’d they do? Just watch!

Axe Throwing for Two is only one of the prizes available in the Gift Box promotion. Only you can’t win if you don’t enter. To do that, you’ll need a smartphone, the Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App and a QR Reader on your phone. Simply find the Go Spots locations and visit each one. Find the Gift Box posters at each Go Spot, scan the tag and click on the information found to be eligible for the current Gift Box. DTSF’s Gift Box giveaway features six different prize packages to be given away between now and Small Business Saturday in November. We’re already on Gift Box number 2, so enter today.