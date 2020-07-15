Brittany and Ashley go on a Brookings staycation

The summer travel season is looking a little different for many of us this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between COVID-19, stay-at-home recommendations and travel restrictions, vacations at the beach or overseas travel are being put on hold for many people. But, that doesn’t have to spell an end to summer vacations. Brittany and Ashley recently traveled to Brookings, SD to check out five destinations that are sure to give you and your family the great getaway that is needed now more than ever.

Whether you’re in the mood for a wine tasting, are hoping to do a little shopping for the home, or simply want to get the kids out of the house for an afternoon, you’ll find everything you want in Brookings, South Dakota.

Be sure and stop by Schade Vineyard & Winery, Pasque, the Brookings Arts Council Museum, McCrory Gardens, and the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center. You can visit them all for a great day of summer fun. We sure had a great time when we were there!