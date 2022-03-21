What do you think when you hear someone speaking with a foreign accent or a different dialect? Do you think that if they’re outside of your linguistic comfort zone that they aren’t as qualified or professional? Or do you think, wow it’s pretty brave to move to a new country, learn a new language or have to fight daily for an equity that somehow your dialect affects?

Paige Carda is the Executive Director of REACH Literacy and Kuol Malou is one of the storytellers at this year’s Brewhaha event.

They joined us today to tell us more about this important fundraiser and share how this year’s stories weave together stories of diversity and community.

Details for Brewhaha 2022