Breathing exercises to make you a better runner

When it comes to running, one of the most common complaints is that you can feel like you’re not getting enough air into your body. What if I told you that you can actually start training your body to operate on less oxygen?
Dakotah Jordan is the owner of Dakota Yoga. She teaches us a few techniques to can keep our bodies operating efficiently, even with more carbon dioxide in our system.
Ashley prepares for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon: Hear beginner half marathon training tips from Ashley’s coach – Coach Benson.
How to create the perfect ‘tool kit’ of running shoes to train for (and run!) a race
Running: How to win the mental game