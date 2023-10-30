Ask yourself, “How has breast cancer touched my life?” It’s a question you can ask anyone, and they’re sure to have a story of an aunt, a mom, a friend, or even their own cancer journey. That’s because nearly 1 in 3 new cases of cancer in women is a form of breast cancer. And as we’re sure you’re well aware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Yet with the diagnosis being so common, why should we only be loud and proud of breast cancer survivors & patients once a year?



Nancy Terveen is a Certified Nurse Practitioner and Breast Oncology Navigator with Avera Health in Sioux Falls.



She joined us to tell us more about how Avera works to shine a light on innovative breast cancer research and treatment in October and every single month of the year.

