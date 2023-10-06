Is there anything more fun than heading out for a day of thrift shopping? You’re never sure what treasures you’re going to find.

No one knows that better than Brenda Wersal & Carolyn Downs both with St. Vincent DePaul thrift store in Sioux Falls. Brenda and Carolyn also brought along Quinton, Pat & Serinity Taylor to model some of their favorite thrifted finds.

In addition to thrifting tips and tricks the ladies shared all the information on the ground breaking of a second St. Vincent DePaul thrift store going up on the west side of Sioux Falls.