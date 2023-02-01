Think back to February 2020. What do you remember? Were you aware of all the vaccines you needed to be kept up to date? Or were you someone who only remembered when your medical team reminded you? That advice has likely changed over the last three years. But do you know the newest vaccine guidelines? We were joined by Dr. Charles Chima, the Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls. He joined us to tell us how we can keep up to date on the latest vaccine recommendations from the CDC.

