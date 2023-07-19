Summer isn’t just about fun in the sun and our toes in the sand! For kids across the state it also means a break from school work, and quite a bit more time to kill. So what can you do to defy the dreaded brain drain and escape the boredom? KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson was joined in the studio by her daughter, Ava, and Ava’s best friend Lenyx Bell. Ava & Lenyx shared a few fun science experiments that make the perfect brain building boredom busters.