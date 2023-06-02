Some people collect antiques because those items hold sentimental value when the antique items are passed on to them by their family.



Many people buy antiques because they enjoy restoring antique pieces and selling them to people. For some collectors, this is not about the money, but an unconventional pleasure.



For others, the thrill is simply in the “hunt” for that vintage toy or that piece of discontinued china to round out a set. Whatever the reason, you will find plenty of items to treasure at Boyd’s Antiques and Uniques in Custer, South Dakota. We recently stopped in to do some hunting ourselves!

A long-time favorite stop in the Southern Black Hills, Boyd’s World Famous Antiques and Uniques continues to provide a great antiquing experience but now with some added fun features. You’ll find a relaxed atmosphere, including patios, grassy areas, refreshments and treats available, including beer.



With over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor shopping, you can “mine” your way through multiple venues and pets are welcome. You’ll find your treasure at the junction of Highways 16 and 385 in Custer. And if you are looking for something special, Mark and Cheryl will be happy to help you find it.

And don’t forget to stop by for the Flea Market and Swap Meet at Boyd’s every third Saturday this summer.



If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, you can reach out through email at BoydsWorldFamous@gmail.com.

You can also call Mark at 605-660-3339 or Cheryl at 605-261-8499.