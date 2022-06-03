Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center is working hard to teach eligible young adults the skills they need to become employable and independent. The organization has the ability to place graduating students in meaningful careers as well as assisting with their college and military goals. How they do it all, is impressive.

Young adults, ages 16 to 24, can apply to become part of the Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center and U.S. Forest Service programs simply by filling out an Enrollment Interest form online. The website to find that is boxelder.jobcorps.gov/. Still have questions? Just call 605-626-9179 and they will be happy to walk prospective students through the next steps.

Students learning at Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center

The Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center offers career planning, on-the-job training, and job placement, in addition to High School\GED. They understand that preparing for a career requires a basic education and knowledge that goes beyond the classroom. Careers begin at the Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center and the U.S. Forest Service.