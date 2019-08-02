KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Boozy Milkshakes

Chef Ellen Doerr is here to help us mix up a boozy milkshake that’s perfect for summer sipping.

Boozy Peaches and Cream Milkshake

Ingredients:

2 large very ripe peaches

1 cup full-fat vanilla ice cream

1 ounce dark rum, or more to taste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Cooking Instructions Slice the peaches in half and remove the pit. With very clean hands, squeeze the juice and pulp into a blender (this will only work with a very ripe peach). Most of the skin will stay in your hands. Alternately, you can blanch and peel the peaches. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until smooth.

Recipe from savorysimple.net

