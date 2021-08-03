Books that lift your spirits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you're looking for something to do Tuesday night, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are taking part in National Night Out.

"It's a wonderful night, it's not 100 degrees, and it's not raining so we're in that sweet spot with the weather, and we just have a variety of ways to hang out," said Ellen Kelly, resident service director at Touchmark at All Saints and member of the board of directors for the All Saints Neighborhood Association. "We have food, we have music, we have donations for Feeding South Dakota, what's not to enjoy?"