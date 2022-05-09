Reading on summer vacation might not be the ideal situation for anyone still in school, but any bibliophile worth their weight in sand knows that there is no better time to read than while traveling. From the plane, to the beach, and even the lake it helps you relax and maybe even learn something new.



Beth Berg is a Library Associate with Siouxland Libraries. She joined us in the studio today to clue us in on the some must-reads for this summer.

Great reads for summer vacation

