To most of us the holiday season is time to celebrate and be jolly. Our homes are filled with holiday baking, merriment making and a festive tree overflowing with gifts. Only, what about those without homes? For many in our community this time of year only presents more worries and stress.
We’re being joined by Paige Carda, the Executive Director of REACH Literacy, and Elly Heckel, the Communication and Marketing Development Director at Union Gospel Mission. They’re here to share details about the upcoming Christmas Giveaway on Christmas Day and how you can help them reach their goal of also providing books for children in the giveaway. And they’re showing us how they’re crafting with kids.
Book donations needed for Union Gospel Mission Christmas Giveaway
