Vigilante justice in the west is a tale as old as time, but what happens when you break from the euro-centric idea of the “cowboy” what are you left with?



Today we were joined by author of Winter Counts, David Heska Wanbli Weiden.



David was raised in Denver, Colorado and later moved to Aurora, Colorado. Because his mother was raised on the Rosebud Reservation he spent time there in his youth and owns property there now. He joined us today ahead of the One Book Siouxland event with the Siouxland Libraries, to let us know what he hoped to set in motion with his story centering on Virgil Wounded Horse a member of the Sicangu Oyate.

