The author of this month’s KELOLAND Living Book Club book believes that the only way to cure our nation’s problem with racism is to start talking to each other. He’d like that conversation to continue until it becomes uncomfortable–and talk beyond that discomfort for us to really hear one another.



Kim Koblank is a Branch Librarian with Siouxland Libraries who chose this month’s selection, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” And while we do believe it’s on white people to educate themselves on the impacts of racism, Taylor Yocum agreed to join us today to lend his own personal experience to our conversation.



What do we all have to gain from pulling up a chair and talking- and how can we improve the world we live in? Let’s get uncomfortable.

KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho

Behind the Scenes: Taylor Yocum and Ashley Thompson on set

And the next pick in the KELOLAND Living Book Club is…

Next KELOLAND Living Book Club Pick: ‘How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents”

by Julia Alvarez

