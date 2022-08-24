The Art of Racing in the Rain Book Review

Have you ever stopped to wonder “What could be going through my dog’s mind?” Well, our latest KELOLAND Living book club book gives us a bit of insight into man’s best friend.



Lucy Stieger is a Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She joined us to discuss our August book, “The Art of Racing In the Rain,” and introduce us to the *next book club pick.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Make sure to check out the next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “The Book Theif” by Markus Zusak.

September KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “The Book Thief”

