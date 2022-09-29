The horrors of war can mark the world for generations. The stories can be heartbreaking, even when they’re simply a work of historical fiction. And, in our latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, a girl living in Nazi Germany in 1939 has her life changed forever by the events of World War II.



To unpack that story, we were joined by Lucy Stieger, a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She joined us to discuss our September book, “The Book Thief,” and introduce us to the next book club pick.

Introducing the next KELOLAND Living Book Club Pick

‘Small Great Things”

Need more recommendations from the KELOLAND Living Book Club? Check these out:

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” book review

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’

“Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine”

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Winter Counts’

“How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents”

‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite Sides of the Holocaust”

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Giver’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Silent Patient’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Patty Jane’s House of Curl’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Only Plane in the Sky’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘There There’ by Tommy Orange

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Nightingale’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “Quiet” by Susan Cain

KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘Year of Wonders’, hits a little too close to home

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Nickel Boys’

From the farm crisis of the 80’s to today’s ag economy: Exploring life in the ‘Heartland’

Working hard won’t get you ahead after all: A KELOLAND Book Club pick

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Illusion of Separateness’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Dry’ quenches your thirst for a good book

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’

Henrietta lives on: Genetics v. genomics with Avera Health