We’re not shy when it comes to tackling racism, prejudice and privilege with the KELOLAND Living book club. And our most recent pick, Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult, tackles them all.



Lucy Steiger is a Librarian with Siouxland Libraries, Lucy Steiger and Jennifer Hoesing is the Director of Development at DakotAblities, an avid reader, and member of our KELOLAND Living Book Club. They joined us to discuss “Small, Great Things” and Jennifer debuted her choice for her book pick for next month as our guest Book Club host.

Introducing the next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “In the Wild Light” by Jeff Zentner

