Is there anything better than getting together with a group of friends to talk your latest reads? We say, “no. There isn’t.”



We were joined by two familiar faces, Jennifer Hoesing is the Director of Development at DakotAblities and the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson. They are both members the KELOLAND Living book club.



Jen wrapped up last month’s pick of ‘In The Wild Light’, and Nancy is joining us to debut next month’s pick for the KELOLAND Living Book Club.