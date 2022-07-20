Imagine you are an Italian teenager whose biggest concern is trying to find a girlfriend, then the war gets bad in Milan, your home is bombed, and before you know it, you’re the driver for a man who reports directly to Hitler, someone you are vehemently against. If that sounds like an interesting story, then this month’s KELOLAND Living Book Club pick is for you.



Lucy Stieger is a library associate with Siouxland Libraries.



She joined us to talk about the historical fiction book, “Beneath a Scarlet Sky”, and introduce us to the next book club pick.

