In 1924, Georgia Tann, then-director of the Memphis-based Tennessee Children’s Home Society, began selling poor children to wealthy families. Now, nearly 100 years later, a story based on the crime has made its way to the KELOLAND Living book club.



Our latest pick, “Before We Were Yours”, follows two parallel storylines, one set in the 1930s and the other in the present day. The book tells the story of a family of river travelers who are captured by the authorities and separated from each other and how that impacted their generational line even today.



Lucy Stieger, a Siouxland Libraries’ librarian, was here to lead our discussion of the book.



And had some answers for the many questions the book left us with. She was also here to introduce the next book in our KELOLAND Living book club.

Up next in the KELOLAND Living Book Club Series: “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin.