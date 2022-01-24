KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite Sides of the Holocaust’

One of the many benefits of friendship is the way it allows you to see experiences through a different lens, one you might not experience on your own. But, what happens when an uncommon friendship brings together a holocaust survivor and a former member of the Jungvolk, or the pre-Hitler youth? That is the very impetus of the KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘An Uncommon Friendship.’
Kim Koblank, a Librarian with the Siouxland Libraries and the woman at the helm of our KELOLAND living book club, joined us to wrap up our latest read and introduce us to what we’ll be reading next.
