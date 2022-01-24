KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite Sides of the Holocaust’

Book Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the many benefits of friendship is the way it allows you to see experiences through a different lens, one you might not experience on your own. But, what happens when an uncommon friendship brings together a holocaust survivor and a former member of the Jungvolk, or the pre-Hitler youth? That is the very impetus of the KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘An Uncommon Friendship.’

Kim Koblank, a Librarian with the Siouxland Libraries and the woman at the helm of our KELOLAND living book club, joined us to wrap up our latest read and introduce us to what we’ll be reading next.

Book review: An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite sides of the Holocaust by Bernat Rosner and Frederic C. Tubach
KELOLAND Living Book Club: “An Uncommon Friendship From Both Sides of the Holocaust”

Check out our next pick in the KELOLAND Living Book club!!

Book review: Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
KELOLAND Living Book Club: “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”

Need more recommendations from the KELOLAND Living Book Club? Check these out!

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Giver’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Silent Patient’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Patty Jane’s House of Curl’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Only Plane in the Sky’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘There There’ by Tommy Orange

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Nightingale’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “Quiet” by Susan Cain

KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘Year of Wonders’, hits a little too close to home

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Nickel Boys’

From the farm crisis of the 80’s to today’s ag economy: Exploring life in the ‘Heartland’

Working hard won’t get you ahead after all: A KELOLAND Book Club pick

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Illusion of Separateness’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Dry’ quenches your thirst for a good book

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ | KELOLAND.com

Henrietta lives on: Genetics v. genomics with Avera Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 