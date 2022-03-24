The power of language is something many of us take for granted. This month’s KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents”, weaves together the impact of culture and place through the lens of the immigrant experience.

Kim Koblank and Lucy Steiger are two of the librarians behind our KELOLAND Living Book Club.

Kim Koblank and Lucy Steiger join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

They joined us to walk us through this tale of four sisters who come to the US from the Dominican Republic – AND to introduce us to our next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick.

The KELOLAND Living Book Club March 2022 Book: “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents

Introducing the KELOLAND Living Book Club April 2022 Book:

KELOLAND Living Book Club April 2022 Book: “Winter Counts”

