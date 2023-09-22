“They said I’d be safe here. They lied.” That’s where Achut Deng starts the harrowing story of her survival as she flees war torn Sudan for what she imagines is going to be a better life in America. Today we get a new perspective as we pick up where we left off when Achut last joined us, and we are right back to this place, the place where she finally thought she was going to be safe. But she wasn’t.



We were joined via zoom by Executive Editorial Director of Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, a Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, Joy Peskin.



Joy joined us as we wrap up the latest installment in our KELOLAND Living Book Club. To talk about why she chose Achut’s story to become a book you can find all around the country.