A deadly attack in South Sudan left a six-year old Achut Deng without a family. For ten years she lived in a refugee camp where she says she didn’t have life, she only had hope. Hope that she would have enough water to drink, hope she would have enough food to eat, hope death would spare her just one more day. When she was 16, she got the opportunity to make a new life in the United States. But that life also turned out to sometimes, be just as dangerous.

Achut Deng describes this story in her book, “Don’t Look Back, A memoir of War, Survival, and My Journey from Sudan to America”.

She joined us today to share more of her story as we set out to read her book as the next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick.